Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Sells $208,470.78 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BFS opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 43.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

