Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 20,949 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Open Text by 34.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Open Text

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.