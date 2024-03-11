Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 37,700 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 436.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HA stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $717.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.89.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.49%. The company had revenue of $669.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

