Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 49,916 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,650,000 after acquiring an additional 667,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,763,000 after acquiring an additional 123,142 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. UBS Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

OI opened at $16.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

