Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

