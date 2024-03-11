Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,857,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,767,000 after acquiring an additional 515,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,739,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 742.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,011 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,618,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

