Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,965 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 228.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of URA stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.