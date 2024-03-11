Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,489 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after buying an additional 806,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.