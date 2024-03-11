Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 107,847 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 281.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

