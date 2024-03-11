Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,795,000 after acquiring an additional 77,173 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.4 %

ARE stock opened at $127.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $145.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 235.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.