Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,730 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,730,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

SUPN stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

