Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after buying an additional 1,404,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 317,954 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,277,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 276,920 shares during the last quarter.

KBE opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

