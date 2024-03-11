Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,148 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $263.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day moving average of $235.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

