Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

