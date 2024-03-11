Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,753 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,153 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 256,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.66%.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

