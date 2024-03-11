Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 232.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,027,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $312.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.88. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.27.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

