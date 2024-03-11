Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311,350 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

