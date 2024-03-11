Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVRx were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVRx by 1,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 643,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 1,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 468,269 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,116,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $448.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.25.

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 104.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,455 shares in the company, valued at $53,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,455 shares in the company, valued at $53,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

