Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Siemens AG acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $681,508,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after buying an additional 2,355,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 61.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,988 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $15.40 on Monday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.