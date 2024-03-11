Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 451,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $90.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.