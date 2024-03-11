Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $818,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.88 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
