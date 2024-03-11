Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCYC stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $761.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

