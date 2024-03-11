Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,243 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 243,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OLMA. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,372.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $13.00 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

