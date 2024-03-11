Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $896,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.0 %

GILD opened at $75.12 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

