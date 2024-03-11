Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $975,000 Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,576 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 671,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -26.13%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

