Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWN opened at $154.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.