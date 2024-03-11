Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,682 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,106,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

OGN stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

