Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 98,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagSeguro Digital

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.