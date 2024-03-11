Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 25,960 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ExlService by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

