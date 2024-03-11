Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 78,037 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 604.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,037 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at $2,087,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at $483,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $646,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,997 shares of company stock worth $6,007,175. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALPN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $35.93 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.