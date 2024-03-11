Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GLAD stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $448.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

