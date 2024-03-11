Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,793 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 124.4% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 567,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 314,763 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 41,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $134.42 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.