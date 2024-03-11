Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,133 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Timken stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

