Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,500 Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.61.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

