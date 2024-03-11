Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,157 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:RL opened at $176.03 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $190.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

