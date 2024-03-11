Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 596.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $854,427.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,598,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,919,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

