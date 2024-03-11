Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $10.99 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

