Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,496 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSphere Investment Group

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $2,280,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 1.1 %

BSIG opened at $22.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $877.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.49. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 400.00% and a net margin of 15.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

