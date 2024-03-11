Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 116,185 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,185 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $42.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

