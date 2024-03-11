Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 21,400 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $81,057,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 174.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 36.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 116.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE UMC opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.