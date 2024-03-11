Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 261,236 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261,236 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DTE opened at $112.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.52. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Get Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.