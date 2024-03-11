Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 47,917 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,917 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Read Our Latest Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.