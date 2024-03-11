Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 84,077 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,077 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after acquiring an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 32.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

