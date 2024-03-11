Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Redfin by 342.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Redfin by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 372,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,559 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Redfin by 152.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Redfin by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

