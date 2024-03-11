Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $852,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $81.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

