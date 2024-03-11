Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $895,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Get YETI alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in YETI by 393.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 29.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $38.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.