Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $906,000 Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,677,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,414,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 909,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 367,048 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 503,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 359,401 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $4,146,000.

Cutera Price Performance

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.70. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

