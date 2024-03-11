Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 126.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALCC opened at $10.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

