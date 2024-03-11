Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 61,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EYE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Vision by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in National Vision by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

National Vision stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

