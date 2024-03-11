Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 615 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IEI stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
